Look Back ... to the end of an antique emporium, 1997

Oct. 17, 1947, in The Star: The new Y’s Men’s Club of Anniston has signed up 46 men as charter members, according to a report made by Marcus Howze, president, in a meeting held at the high school last night. The club includes young men between the ages of 21 and 36 years of age. Members are “in sympathy” with the YMCA and are banded together to promote the YMCA program. Also this date: Funeral services will be held the day after tomorrow for Mrs. R. P. Felgar of 201 Murphy Street, Jacksonville, who died early this morning at Anniston Memorial Hospital after a long illness. Mrs. Felgar is survived by her husband, Dr. R. P. Felgar, head of the history department at Jacksonville State Teachers College; one daughter, Mrs. W. E. Swinson of Jacksonville; and two sons, R. P. Felgar Jr., of Austin, Texas, and Thomas O. Felgar of New York. A Jacksonville resident for 18 years, Mrs. Felgar will be buried in Texas.
Oct. 17, 1997, in The Star: Built near Oxford in 1885 as a textile mill, the former Blue Springs Mill saw its life as a manufacturing facility end in 1981 during a slump in the textile economy. It soon was given a new purpose as an “antique mall,” where sellers in picturesque surroundings, amid ancient pine beams, could unload their goods on the buying public from all over. But now, money talks and vendors walk: The Olde Mill Antique Mall is shutting down because owner Jim Morrow wants to do something else with the property. He bought the mill and the 26 acres it sits on in April for $1.4 million. A notice went out this week to more than 75 tenants telling them they needed to clear out by Jan. 10, 1998.