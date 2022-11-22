Look Back ... to the end of a streak in Clay County, 1997

Nov. 22, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 22, 1997, in The Star: After 55 consecutive wins, a state record, it didn’t seem possible that the Clay County Panthers could ever lose a game. But last night, it happened on the home field of Luverne, where the prosaic score of 21-14 spelled the end of the “W”s. Meanwhile, a night of football ended better for Anniston and Oxford. Coach Robert Herring’s team shut out J. O. Johnson of Huntsville by a score of 26-0, while at Lott Stadium, Anniston — survivor of perhaps the toughest schedule in Class 5A football this season — advanced to the third round of the playoffs with a 32-22 win over Bradshaw. The 7-5 Bulldogs will play at Scottsboro next week. Also this date: United Way of East Central Alabama announced yesterday it has raised about $1.1 million, just a little short of the $1.28 million it had hoped to raise. More contributions are expected to come in from certain industries in the coming weeks, however, campaign officials said.