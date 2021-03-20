Look Back ... to the end of a sit-in at JSU, 1996

March 20, 1946, in The Star: “White Way” lights are to be installed on Noble Street between Eighth and Ninth streets, and Noble Street will be widened in that block to the same width of the roadway between Ninth and Tenth streets, the Anniston City Commission decided yesterday. The style of White Way light post used will be the single variety, that being the type recommended by the power company. Also this date: The Calhoun County Commission has voted to not participate in a multi-county regional compact to construct a tuberculosis hospital for the use of patients in this section of the state. The reason is that Calhoun County is already fortunate enough to have the 18-bed Stringfellow Hospital for treatment and care of persons suffering from that disease. The commission did not rule out participating in the regional arrangement sometime in the future, however.
March 20, 1996, in The Star: A student sit-in at Bibb Graves Hall at Jacksonville State University ended this morning after university official agreed to make changes requested by the students. The students called off the protest after school officials announced they would hire a full-time director for JSU’s office of minority affairs and would investigate remarks from a student government officer that protesters regarded as racist. Hiring the full-time staffer was already a theoretical possibility thanks to an anticipated increase in state funds. “We were already pursuing it. It’s not the result of students sitting in the hallway,” JSU spokesman Jerry Harris said. Also this date: The Anniston Board of Education tomorrow will consider what it might want to do with its “compound” of four grand old houses along Woodstock Avenue north of the high school; two of the houses constitute the system’s central offices. There’s apparently been some interest from a Mobile group that looks for historic buildings to maintain and use as retirement homes.