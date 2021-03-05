Look Back ... to the depot's past and future, 1946

March 5, 1946, in The Star: Although it’s impossible to predict at this time what its future size will be, the Anniston Ordnance Depot will always have an important mission to perform as permanent distribution center for the Fourth Service Command, according to a statement made by Brig. Gen. E. E. MacMorland, Chief of Stock Control for the Chief of Ordnance, who was at the depot today on an official visit. In the meantime, Gen. MacMorland said, the depot has a tremendous postwar demobilization job ahead of it during the next three years. In addition, he said, the depot has a tremendous ammunition problem — how to get rid of dangerous and obsolete ammunition, renovating and restoring all that can be salvaged, then storing that ammo safely away in magazines. Also this date: Mrs. Annie Lee Owens of Buttermilk Road brought in a four-ounce chicken egg to The Anniston Star office this morning. It had been laid some hours earlier by one of Mrs. Owens’ Plymouth Rock hens. Most eggs weigh 1-3/4 ounces.
March 5, 1996, in The Star: Anniston Army Depot is among several Alabama installations that could receive millions of additional dollars through President Clinton’s 1997 defense budget, according to Pentagon figures released Monday. The budget provides $1.7 million so that AAD can prepare for the track and towed artillery vehicle workload it’s receiving from Letterkenny Army Depot in Pennsylvania. A depot source says the work won’t provide any additional jobs at the depot as much as it will create some stability in AAD’s mission.