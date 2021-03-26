Look Back ... to the deplorable condition of Calhoun County schools, 1946

March 26, 1946, in The Star: Calhoun County’s school facilities are probably poorer than in any county in the entire nation, Superintendent A. C. Shelton told a civic club luncheon meeting yesterday. “Cold statistics of the State Planning Board show that we were next to the poorest county in this respect in 1943, and since that time our school enrollment has increase by more than 1,000 pupils,” Shelton said. He said the county has on hand $335,000 to cover $2 million worth of needs. The system needs more than 30 new school buses, and in many of the schools the teacher has hardly enough space in which to stand after the pupils are all in the room. This is in addition to the fact that most of the buildings are firetraps and in some cases have been condemned. Because their neighborhood schools can’t hold them, some students are forced to ride many miles per day to attend city schools in Jacksonville and Piedmont.
March 26, 1996, in The Star: Saks High School officials and employees will be forced to spend their spring break week helping their building recover from a vandalistic attack. The crime apparently took place between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, and it went far beyond graffiti and overturned trash cans. Sewing machines and other expensive equipment were smashed, water fountains were pried from the wall and a fire extinguisher was sprayed throughout the home economics lab. Anniston police had no suspects this morning. “I’ve never seen a high school destroyed like this,” said Capt. Mike Fincher.