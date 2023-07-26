Look Back ... to the dedication of Jacksonville High School, 1998

July 26, 1948, in The Star: Funeral services for Jacob Berman, 72, pioneer Anniston merchant and widely known throughout his business career, were held this afternoon at Temple Beth El in Anniston. He died two nights ago at Anniston Memorial Hospital. Born in Europe in 1876 and a resident of Anniston since 1899, Mr. Berman formerly operated Berman’s Cash and Carry department store at the corner of 11th and Noble, along with Berman’s department store at 1112 Noble Street. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Etta M. Berman, one son, Farley L. Berman [the Berman in Anniston’s Berman Museum] and one daughter, Mrs. Sylvia Rosen of Montgomery. He also has a sister who lives in Palestine. Also this date: On the Anniston Memorial Hospital campus, the familiar red brick building known as the old Tyler home will be transferred to the hospital’s ownership to serve as a home for the hospital superintendent and his family, and for graduate nurses. The former private residence is currently occupied by the offices of the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
July 26, 1998, in The Star: The Alabama Vietnam Memorial Wall was dedicated in a somber, reflective ceremony at Centennial Park in Anniston, 17th and Quintard, yesterday morning. A contract to build the site was first signed in July 1990, but construction was delayed for lack of funding. County Commissioner Eli Henderson finally secured the $34,000 needed for the wall from the commission. Also this date: Thanks in part to the construction of a $10.5 million high school, Jacksonville might never be the same again. The residential and commercial changes that normally accompany a new flagship school in any community are likely to be on the minds of Jacksonville folks who attend today’s public dedication of the building on Weaver Road. During the ceremony, Jacksonville Mayor George Douthit will be handing over the deed to the property to the school board. The school is 60 percent larger than the old one and can accommodate more than 1,000 students.