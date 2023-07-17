Look Back ... to the death of a respected Methodist pastor, 1998

July 17, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 17, 1998, in The Star: The Methodist church community is in mourning today over the unexpected death yesterday of Rev. Dr. John Van Cleave, an associate pastor of First United Methodist Church in Anniston. Van Cleave, of Jacksonville, was preparing to take on a new assignment at Goshen United Methodist Church near Piedmont when a heart attack claimed him at age 58. “This was an awful shock — he was just a perfect picture of health,” said interim Goshen pastor the Rev. Woodfin Grove. He noted that Van Cleave’s death is a blow to a third congregation — the Glen Addie Mission Church in Anniston, where he was co-pastor. Van Cleave had retired in 1995 as a math professor at Jacksonville State University. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and by three daughters and a son. Also this date: Two months after choosing Jan Hurd as Anniston City Schools’ superintendent for the next two years, the Anniston school board yesterday approve a contract for her. The two-year contract sets her salary at $90,911, which is what she had been drawing as interim superintendent with a step pay increase, plus the 8.5 percent pay raise ordered by the state for all public school educators. She does not, however, get a special transportation supplement unique to her position.