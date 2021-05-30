Look Back ... to the day Nicholas Cage came to town, 1996

May 30, 1946, in The Star: Reiterating his program of schools, roads and old-age pensions for Alabama on a par with those of any in the nation — and promising to do it all with “no increase in taxes,” Big Jim Folsom, candidate for governor appeared in Anniston yesterday. He had his hillbilly band with him, his mop and suds bucket as props for “cleaning up” state government, and last night he spoke before a large crowd at the Calhoun County Courthouse. Estimates of the crowd started at at least 3,000, and some said there were 5,000 or more. The crowd overflowed from the space on the side of the courthouse, where Folsom was speaking, and stretched up and down 11th street and into a neighboring alley. As for paying for his programs, Folsom said, “When I am governor, if a small home owner is paying a certain rate of ad valorem tax to the State, the largest corporation is going to pay the same rate — I’ll tell you that.” Also this date: Anniston’s newest ladies’ ready-to-wear store, the Holly Shop, will open its doors at 1028 Noble Street tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock. The Holly Shop is to be managed by Mrs. J. A. Glass, who is well known to Anniston shoppers for her service at other retail stores. The Holly Shop in Anniston is one of 64 in a chain of Holly stores. It is being completely remodeled (some work remains to be done due to shortage of materials) from the time it was previously occupied by the local Held Brothers.
May 30, 1996, in The Star: Tommy Digby of Anniston was just minding his own business in the pre-dawn hours of Mother’s Day recently when he went into the Oxford Waffle House, presumably for something to eat, or maybe a cup of coffee. Anyway, who should he see there but Nicholas Cage, who invited Digby to sit down and chat with him and his trainer and a screenwriter. Cage explained that he’s studying for a new movie that starts filming next month. The character is from Anniston, so he decided to visit the town to get a feel for the character’s background. Cage interviewed Digby, even making use of a tape recorder, so he’d have a sense of how an authentic resident of Anniston might sound. The film Cage was studying for was “Con Air,” in which his character is an ex-con returning home to Alabama from prison. As it happened, the visit between Digby, who’s a local bouncer, and the Oscar-winning actor went so well that, by invitation, Digby visited Cage at his motel in Oxford that night. They bonded over their fondness for old muscle cars and wound up in the motel parking lot shooting off fireworks until security got on to ’em.