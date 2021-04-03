Look Back ... to the county superintendent we never had, 1996

April 3, 1946, in The Star: In the belief that Anniston today is entering a new period of progress that demands a spirit of unity among its people, E. D. Banks, the newly elected chairman of the City Commission, said he plans to “go all out in working with all of the people.” Banks, a resident of Anniston for 26 years, believes that his years of work as a city judge, in various civic organizations, and especially as director of the local OPA office during the war, have prepared him to work in the executive capacity. [At the time, the commission chairman functioned as mayor in a ceremonial sense.] A total of 3,301 votes were cast in yesterday’s municipal primary and Banks was elected by more than a two-to-one margin. A runoff will be required for commission Place No. 2. Also this date: In a meeting yesterday the City Commission abandoned a proposed sewerage extension around 29th Street between Wilmer and Gurnee due to residents of that area protesting the project, claiming it would cost too much. A proposed sewerage project in the Fairway Drive section was confirmed because none of the residents there protested.
April 3, 1996, in The Star: Picked by the Calhoun County Board of Education to be the new superintendent, Lawrence Walters arrived in Anniston yesterday with the news that he would stay in his current city, Decatur, and become its superintendent instead. Walters had been the assistant superintendent there, and at first he accepted the Calhoun County post even though the Decatur superintendent’s chair had recently become available. Yesterday Walters, an 18-year employee of the Decatur system, changed his mind. Also this date: Police yesterday arrested a 16-year-old current Saks student and a 14-year-old former student in connection with grotesque vandalism carried out against Saks High School property on March 26. The value of the ruined property is said to be around $15,000. Anniston police Capt. Mike Fincher said the boys, charged with third-degree burglary, carried out the heinous act apparently because they were bored.