Look Back ... to the Couches enlarging their business, 1946

Aug. 13, 1946, in The Star: Tomorrow morning at 9 the doors will open on Frances and Fred Couch’s new enlarged gift shop at 13 East 10th Street. In celebration of the event, the first 100 people visiting the shop will be presented with a roll of camera film. Doubled in space, the freshly decorated and attractively lighted shop will provide gift-seekers with the perfect selection, whether it be for this month’s bride, the new infant or the hard-to-please Aunt Minnie of Kalamazoo. The shop will also boast a camera and film-developing department — Kodak movie cameras should be in by the first of the year — as well as a book department. Mr. Couch came to Anniston in 1940 to operate a credit bureau, but in 1943 he and his wife bought out Russell’s Gift Shop, and while he served in the Navy, Mrs. Couch ran the store. The Couches are assisted in their work by employees Miss Bertie Russell, Mrs. Mary Duke and Mrs. Leona Gill. Also this date: Radio state WHMA operated on its new $10,000 transmitting system for the first time today, giving stronger and clearer reception to its listening audience in the Anniston area. The station’s new tower is located on West 15th Street. Under construction since April — when the previous tower atop the Radio Building toppled during the city’s tornado — the new tower, 200 feet tall carrying a 250-watt transmitter, is a marked improvement over the former equipment.
Aug. 13, 1996, in The Star: Over loud objections from two council members, a majority of the Anniston City Council has decided to push forward with a $3.7 million bond issue to spruce up city schools. Councilmen Hans Gray and Jerre Ford put up a lengthy fight against Mayor David Dethrage’s proposal at yesterday’s meeting, believing it to be fiscally irresponsible now that the city already faces a budget deficit of nearly $900,000. A formal vote on the bond issue is expected at the council’s Aug. 27 meeting. A sales tax increase will pay off the bonds. Anniston’s public school budget for the coming fiscal year is $20.7 million, which doesn’t take into account the bond issue.