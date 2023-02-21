Look Back ... to the complexities of closing a school, 1998

Feb. 21, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 21, 1998, in The Star: Anniston school officials quickly got mired in confusing complexities yesterday morning as they met in a private retreat to plan to closing of Johnston Elementary School and the rezoning of the remaining elementary school population. Both actions were OK’d by a U.S. district judge this week, but it’s up to local administrators to “make it all work.” According to rough figures, for example, Tenth Street School will just about double its current enrollment of 166. Where will all those youngsters be placed? Elementary schools aren’t allowed to hold as many kids in a classroom as they were a generation ago.