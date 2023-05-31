Look Back ... to the comic page debut of "Popeye," 1948

May 31, 1948, in The Star: Edgar M. Queeny, chairman of the board of Monsanto Chemical Company and son of its founder, arrived in Anniston by private plane this morning. The plane landed at Eastaboga Airport, where the party was met by J. Fred Reaves, manager of the Anniston plant. Mr. Queeny is an outstanding figure in the nation’s industrial circles as a businessman and the author of two books on economics. Also this date: The comic strip “Thimble Theater,” featuring Popeye the sailor, begins in today’s editions of The Anniston Star. Tom Sims of Ohatchee, formerly city editor of The Star, writes the script for the popular comic, now appearing in most of the nation’s leading newspapers.
May 31, 1998, in The Star: When the Center for Domestic Preparedness opens its doors tomorrow, it will begin the long-anticipated process of Fort McClellan’s reuse. With a potential $25 million budget, Calhoun County officials hope anti-terrorism training will be the beginning of an economic boom for the area. The center, run by the U.S. Department of Justice, will train federal and state emergency workers how to respond to terrorist strikes and research how to prevent such attacks.