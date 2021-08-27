Look Back … to the closure of an Anniston bookstore, 1996

Aug. 27, 1946, in The Star: Agricultural leaders and representatives from civic clubs and industries throughout Anniston yesterday drafted final plans for the presentation of Anniston’s claim for one of the $75,000 regional livestock show places which will be located in the state. Representatives from Calhoun and four other nearby counties will join some 30 delegates from Anniston when the local group headed by Walter Merrill will plead Anniston’s case before a hearing of the Agricultural Center Board in Birmingham tomorrow. Of separate interest to the board is construction of a “huge cow coliseum,” for which the State Building Commission has allocated $500,000. It looks likely to be in either Montgomery or Birmingham. Also this date: Readers wanting to learn the state of postwar education locally should have a look at The Anniston Star’s annual School Edition, a supplement which will be part of their Aug. 28 issue.
Aug. 27, 1996, in The Star: Books on Noble, a fine entrepreneurial experiment in downtown literacy, closed its doors this past weekend due to dwindling business. Opened two years ago, the bookstore had been hit by “incredibly low” sales, said its current owner, Peggy Selden who bought the business last month. Rachel Wacker started Books on Noble but had to leave the venture, established at 1030 Noble, when her husband’s employer assigned him to a new city. Also this date: State and local organizations now have a chance to request property on Fort McClellan and more than 20 have already taken up the call. The Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority officials began receiving “notices of interest” concerning fort land on Aug. 14, although requests for the land have been flowing in for the last year. The requests now are general in nature, such as for a recreational area, an industrial park, an emergency homeless shelter and a day-care center. Around 21,000 acres are up for grabs.