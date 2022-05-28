Look Back … to the city's guarantee for payroll for schoolteachers, 1947

May 28, 1947, in The Star: Shortly before lunch today the three-man City Commission voted to guarantee the Anniston school board $50,000 so that the board can be assured of making payroll during the 1947-48 school term. Until today, the board of education had not been able to tender contracts to city teachers because adequate finances were not assured. Also this date: The real estate firm O. H. Parker Co. advertises a freshly built F.H.A. home can belong to a veteran with no down payment for less than $5,000. As pictured in the ad, the home would have two bedrooms and a complete bath, a gas floor furnace for heat, finished floors and window screens, and would be built with dry lumber. The home’s cost doesn’t include the cost of the plot of land on which it’s built.
May 28, 1997, in The Star: The Army has approved an environmental impact statement yesterday to clear the way for construction to begin this summer for the Army’s planned move of its Military Police School and Chemical Defense Training Facility from Fort McClellan to Fort Leonard Wood, base officials said. More than 4,800 military personnel and their dependents from Fort McClellan will be relocating to Fort Leonard Wood, along with 581 civilians, once construction is complete in two years, according to an Army spokesman. Also this date: Voters should identify themselves to poll workers before they cast their ballots in Alabama, a Birmingham attorney told the Anniston Rotary Club yesterday. Glenn Murdock, who was one of four attorneys who defended the election of Republican Supreme Court Chief Justice Perry Hooper Sr., estimated that 10,000 illegal absentee ballots were cast in the 1994 election. A group he chairs, the non-partisan Honest Election Coalition, is seeking passage of a bill in Montgomery that would require citizens to present some type of identification when they vote — whether a photo ID, or just a Social Security card — or risk having their ballot nullified.