Look Back ... to the City Council's request for more territory, 1997

Aug. 13, 1947, in The Star: Funeral services will be tomorrow afternoon at First Methodist Church in Anniston for Luther B. Liles, an Anniston attorney and businessman involved in a wide array of ventures. Mr. Liles died yesterday afternoon at 4:30 at Anniston Memorial Hospital – reportedly following an attack of hiccups which taxed his heart. For several years he had battled leukemia, a disease which made his heart vulnerable to extra stress. Born in Helena in 1890, Liles was educated at Birmingham-Southern College, Yale University and the University of Alabama, where he received his law degree in 1914. He became an associate in the law firm of Knox, Acker, Dixon and Sterne, where by the time of his death he was senior partner of what had become Knox, Liles, Jones and Woolf. His local business responsibilities were vast, with active roles in Crescent Stages, Crescent Motors, Lily Ice Cream Company and M&H Valve and Fittings, among others. He was responsible for construction of Anniston’s 10-story office building (1927), first known as the Liles Building and now the Commercial National Bank Building. His wife, the former Miss Louise McCall, survives him, as do two sisters, five brothers and a number of nieces and nephews, one being Ralph D. Porch of Anniston.
Aug. 13, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston City Council voted unanimously yesterday to try to annex about 8,000 acres of the developed area of Fort McClellan. Mayor Gene Stedham spearheaded the effort to ask the Department of the Army for its blessing to incorporate the property into the city limits and provide the requisite police, fire, garbage pickup and other city services. Anniston and fort officials say they don’t know how long it will take the Army to decide whether to allow the annexation. Stedham pointed out that no other city is in a position to provide services to the section of the fort in question, therefore, “It’s not a hostile takeover.” Also this date: On another matter of fort development, the Reuse and Redevelopment Authority yesterday approved a feasibility study for turning about 12,000 undeveloped acres at the base into a national wildlife refuge. Agencies that are proposing the idea have been given a deadline of April next year to create a plan for establishing the refuge. Additionally: Negotiating with a construction firm it has dealt with in the past, Regional Medical Center is planning to build a $2.5 million to $3 million parking deck addition without allowing other companies to bid on the project. RMC, along with most public hospitals in the state, is exempt from competitive bidding laws, as well as other public responsibilities, through the state’s Health Care Authorities Act.