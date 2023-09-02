Look Back ... to the choice for 'Mrs. Anniston,' 1948

Sept. 2, 1948, in The Star: Mrs. Clifford C. (Peck) Leslie Jr., of 1810 Rocky Hollow Road, was crowned “Mrs. Anniston” before a capacity crowd at the Ritz Theater last night, chosen from a number of contestants on the basis of her beauty and homemaking ability in a contest sponsored by radio station WHMA. As “Mrs. Anniston,” Mrs. Leslie will compete in the national “Mrs. America” finals to be held in Asbury Park, N.J., later this month. She and her husband have two children, Carol Ann, age 3, and Donald, age 2.
Sept. 2, 1998, in The Star: The United Way of East Central Alabama, comprising Calhoun, Cleburne and Cherokee counties, has set its most ambitious fundraising goal ever, $1,233,000. About $300,000 has already been raised during the Pacesetters Campaign, which appeals to corporate donors to sweeten the pot before the general public fundraising begins. Also this date: Auburn University and Fort McClellan reuse officials met with Gov. Fob James recently seeking a promise from the state that it would chip in half of about $5 million needed to renovate 70,000 square feet of Siebert Hall. The other half of the money for renovation would come from federal sources. The goal is to transform Siebert Hall, the current headquarters of the Army Chemical School, into a research institute that will work with the Center for Domestic Preparedness to create and test new ways to protect emergency workers. Plans for this project are only in the preliminary stage — nothing is assured.