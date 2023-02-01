Look Back ... to the Chamber's annual banquet, 1948

Feb. 1, 1948, in The Star: Acting Anniston postmaster Paul Anderson has been told that he was the No. 1 eligible candidate in a Civil Service examination for appointment by the U.S. Postmaster General to be the permanent postmaster here. Mr. Anderson, a WWII veteran, had been appointed acting postmaster following the death last year of Bennet W. Pruet, who held the office for a number of years. Also this date: Henry H. Booth was installed as president of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce for a third term two nights ago at the 28th annual Chamber banquet, which was held at Jacksonville State Teachers College for an audience of around 300.
Feb. 1, 1998, in The Star: Lineville High School graduate Joe Edwards Jr. piloted the space shuttle Endeavor back to Earth yesterday afternoon. The shuttle and its crew of seven swooped through a clear sky just before sunset and landed in Florida right on time. Also this date: Former Anniston City Councilman Chester Weeks has announced he will challenge incumbent James A. “Pappy” Dunn for the District 1 Calhoun County Commission seat. He’ll formally kick off his campaign at the end of the week.