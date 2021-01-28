Look Back ... to the calling of Dr. Davis, 1946

Jan. 28, 1946, in The Star: Many people in Calhoun County who have not voted in years will apparently be flocking to the polls on election day this spring. Tax Collector J. Fred Gurley reported this morning that the number of people paying overdue poll tax this year is remarkable and that the large amounts being paid are “very unusual.” The minimum to be paid is $1.50 per year, but some are paying 10 times that amount and more. However, this year the number of voters and the amount government will gain through the poll tax will not correspond in the way it usually does, because voting veterans will not have to pay the poll tax. Friday, Feb. 1, 1946, is the last day citizens can pay their poll tax and get in on this year’s election. Also this date: A congregational meeting of Parker Memorial Baptist Church yesterday elected Dr. B. Locke Davis to be the church’s next pastor. Recently discharged as a Navy chaplain, Dr. Davis will assume his duties in the immediate future. He has a wife and two children: a son, 15, and a daughter, 17. [Dr. Davis would serve Parker Memorial as its pastor until Dec. 1, 1962.]
Jan. 28, 1996, in The Star: Two men and a woman were killed night before last in a one-car accident that authorities called one of the worst in recent memory downtown. A young man from Eastaboga was speeding on Noble Street in his late-model Toyota sports car, carrying two passengers, when he lost control of the vehicle on wet pavement between 8th and 9th streets. It smacked into a brick planter and a steel light pole before flipping onto its roof. Also this date: In his weekly column, executive editor Randolph Murray tells Star readers of the departures of two “Georges” from the paper. One is longtime copy editor and news editor George Evans, who worked here 26 years. The other is writer George Tanber, who for about six years was The Star’s foreign correspondent, writing about people around the world in a column called Crossroads. Evans will continue to make his home in the area, but Tanber is moving back to Ohio.