Look Back ... to the burden of grief falling once again on young hearts, 1996

Jan. 9, 1946, in The Star: Three women who live in the Anniston neighborhood that would be affected appeared before the City Commission yesterday to protest the proposal to locate a public swimming pool at a corner of Ninth Street and Keith Avenue. They might be a little late in their action, however, as excavation on the pool started last week and about four days’ worth of work has been done. Nevertheless, despite the effort that went into picking a suitable spot for the pool, the commission instructed the Park Board to give the matter further consideration. Also this date: With many precautions taken to ensure pedestrians’ and workers’ safety, site managers today oversaw the final knock-down of the remaining wall of the burned-out Commercial National Bank building at the southwest corner of 12th and Noble streets. The City Commission yesterday had passed a resolution telling the building’s owners that the dangerously leaning wall needed to come down within 48 hours.
Jan. 9, 1996, in The Star: The death of the third Wellborn High School student in less than two years has brought a somber silence over the student body. “It’s just kind of a hush, and it will last for more than a day. It always has,” said Principal Katrina Akers this morning. Previously, Wellborn students had silently mourned Colman Estes, who lost his battle against cancer back in February 1994, and majorette Cindy Nettles, who was killed in a car accident on her way to a football game seven months later. Today they remembered Garey Tomlin, 17, who died around midday Jan. 7 when his truck caught a patch of ice and slid into a moving train at Virginia Avenue and Eulaton Road. One of those who ran to Garey’s aid was Koy Brooks, football team quarterback and student council president. “I shook him. I said, ‘You all right, man? You all right?’ He didn’t answer,” Brooks said. He and another man began CPR on the injured teen, but to no avail.