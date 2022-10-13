Look back ... to the Berman Museum seeking patrons, 1997

Oct. 13, 1947, in The Star: A profile story on Mr. and Mrs. John Harmon Crumpton of Heflin tells us they marked their 58th wedding anniversary recently. Both are still active, with Mr. Crumpton, age 87, doing garden work and raising his own meat, as well as carrying on the duties of a justice of the peace. He has been Cleburne County Justice of the Peace for nearly 60 years. The couple have ten children, 23 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Mr. Crumpton, who was born seven years before Cleburne County was established (the region was originally a section of Randolph County), says his formula for living a long life is this: “Work hard and behave yourself; learn to love your work.”
Oct. 13, 1997, in The Star: The new director of the Berman Museum, Sandy Maner, has been on the job for about a month looking for ways to attract more people to the museum. It’s one of the more interesting smaller institutions in northeast Alabama, featuring weapons and artwork from the private collection of Anniston icon Farley Berman (once known as the only man in town to own a Rolls-Royce). Maner, a longtime gun and knife collector, has been a volunteer at the museum since it opened. Also this date: Video rental stores seem to be flourishing around the Anniston area, even as the business model itself has been around for some 15 years and seeing its weaknesses being exposed. Hollywood Video is the latest entry in the local market, having opened a store on South Quintard two weeks ago. There’s also one Blockbuster in Anniston, but coming in at five stores in Calhoun County is the Dothan-based chain, Movie Gallery.