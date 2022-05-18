Look Back ... to the beginnings of Camp Cottaquilla, 1947

May 18, 1947, in The Star: Seventy-four seniors of Calhoun County High School’s Class of 1947 will graduate tomorrow night in a ceremony at Fulton Hall on the Oxford school’s campus. The present figure represents the largest class ever graduated from the school; by contrast, when the current principal, H. T. Stanford, took over that position in 1936, the senior class numbered only 40. The entire school, grades 7-12, now boasts an enrollment of 671. This year was also the first for a CCHS band. Also this date: Three hundred acres in the Whites Gap section of Calhoun County have been chosen to be a permanent camp for the area’s Girl Scouts. The site was chosen for its scenic beauty, crystal clear streams and an abundance of natural flora. To reach the camp, one would turn off the Jacksonville Highway at Bonnie Brook, going east, then turn southward at Whites Gap School and drive approximately four miles toward White Plains. A portion of the property — esteemed for its uncommon beauty by all who’ve seen it — was secured from the Alabama Mineral Land Company. It’s expected that a dam will be erected on the property to create a five- to eight-acre lake.
May 18, 1997, in The Star: Gov. Fob James won’t go along with new taxes, but he has no problem increasing fees on certain consumers. “There is a difference [from taxes], in that fees are charged when someone has done something they shouldn’t,” explained Kerry Rich, the governor’s legislative liaison. James last week signed into law a measure allowing Alabama-based retailers to start charging a $10 service fee on revolving charge account payments when they are 41 days late. He also signed into law a measure allowing retailers to increase by $10 (over a period of years) the service charge on bad checks. Also this date: As Mercedes-Benz plans for ceremonies in a few days to officially open its $300 million plant in Vance in Tuscaloosa County — production actually began in February — some wonder why Calhoun County lost out on one of the biggest industrial site decisions in recent U.S. history. Apparently our corner of the world was indeed on a “short list,” because representatives of the giant German automaker did make three trips to Anniston. According to a manager at the South Carolina consulting company that assisted Mercedes in its quest for a perfect U.S. site, a three-time visit isn’t too shabby — the Vance site simply turned out to be a more suitable for the company’s needs. That’s because it could offer more land and more extensive rail service than the Calhoun County site (467 acres near Dearmanville) could.