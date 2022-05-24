Look Back … to the arrival of the Jurassic Park sequel, 1997

May 24, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 24, 1997, in The Star: Before the big new movie Jurassic Park: Lost World started last night at the Carmike Cinemas 6, young Alex Klopp said he wasn’t scared. And after the movie ended, the 5-year-old Anniston boy declared he liked the T-rex dinosaur. Another boy, Brian Von Reichenbach, 7, said he liked the cars the heroes used to navigate the dinosaur island. The movie opened nationwide last night on a minimum of 5,000 screens — more than any other movie before it. On its first night in Anniston, “Lost World” was doing “pretty well,” according to Carmike staff, who aren’t allowed to make public comment about their movies. By the way, if dinosaurs aren’t your thing, here are some of the other movies playing this weekend in Anniston: Volcano, Anaconda, 5th Element, Scream and Liar, Liar.