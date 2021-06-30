Look Back ... to the ambitions of young Ralph Coleman, 1946

June 30, 1946, in The Star: The busy season for canning is here and the Alexandria Community Canning Plant is ready for it. The plant, which opened last August, is available for use two days per week by anyone in Calhoun County or surrounding counties. R. J. Pickle, vocational teacher at Alexandria High School, is in charge and available to show canners how to use the modern equipment on hand for the task — including equipment needed for washing, blanching, cooking and steam pressure canning. The plant has space for 15-20 families to work at one time, but Pirkle said he needs to know in advance who’ll be coming when. Canning will be in cans of the No. 2 and No. 3 variety only; there are no facilities for “canning” using glass. Also this date: Ralph Coleman, age 12 and going on to eighth grade in the fall, does more than just daydream of what he wants to do with his young life — he’s busy doing something about it. Ralph is considered one of the outstanding 4-H Club members in Calhoun County, and with money he earns from farm projects at his family’s Rabbittown home, he hopes to earn enough to start college one day. He’s the industrious son of Mr. and Mrs. L. M. Coleman of Rabbittown.
June 30, 1996, in The Star: When David Wright bought Cane Creek Dairy Farm off U.S. 431 two decades ago, he also unwittingly inherited a steady stream of would-be archaeologists seeking permission to search among his cows for Native American arrowheads. When Wright requested professional credentials as a condition of permission, that usually shut them down. But Harry Holstein, director of archaeology at Jacksonville State University, was of course a bona fide scientist, so the two men struck a deal allowing a dig site to be established. Holstein has been working annually at the site since 1992; this weekend it was the scene of the annual summer dig for professionals and a few laymen connected with the Alabama Archaeological Society. Also this date: Alabama law allows for “motor voter” registration at the time one gets one’s driver’s license, or by mail, but Republican leadership fears this will produce too many Democratic voters. Accordingly, Gov. Fob James and Secretary of State Jim Bennett are pushing the Legislature to pass a bill requiring voters at the polls to show identification (though a photo is not required in the proposed bill). The two Republican contend the voter ID requirement is needed as a safeguard against fraud, although they are not aware of people identifying themselves as other voters.