Look Back ... to the advent of horseback recreation, 1948

May 19, 1948, in The Star: Piedmont voters yesterday named W. Y. West as their new mayor and filled three of the five seats n the Piedmont City Council. A record vote was cast. Elected to the council without a runoff were M. B. Brown, Willie Langston and J. Henry Woolf. The other two seats will be filled pending the results of a runoff election June 22. Also this date: The trusty steed is coming back into his own in Anniston with the recent reorganization of the Calhoun County Horseman’s Association. Fifteen horsemen of the city and county have opened a stable near Fink Packing Company and under the leadership of H. L. Bagley, veteran rider, the group is advancing rapidly with its plans. A full-time attendant cares for the horses already established at the stable; additional stalls are being built and the entire building is being renovated. Members have the privilege of using the bridle path back of the stable.
May 19, 1998, in The Star: For the third time in five years, the Anniston City Council will be forced to select a replacement for one of its members. Ward 4 Councilman Hans Gray yesterday announced his plans to resign from the position near the end of June. Gray, 50, said he’s going to fulfill a longtime dream of living in Gulf Shores.