Look Back ... to the 75th anniversary of a leading Anniston retailer, 1997

Oct. 1, 1947, in The Star: The “Trade Week Mardi Gras” being organized by local business types for the end of the month in Anniston has secured some entertainment for the event. He’s 29-year-old Eddy Arnold, who styles himself as a Tennessee plowboy and with a twang in his voice and his instrument has become one of the best known “hill-billy” singers on the radio today. Along with Arnold will be Rod Brasfield and the Oklahoma Wranglers of the Grand Ole Opry; they’ll perform in the auditorium of the USO building at 12th and Gurnee. Arnold has performed as a solo entertainer since 1943, making a rapid rise in the radio business since his start with a small station in Jackson, Tenn., several years ago. Also this date: A fundraising goal of $65,000 has been set for the Anniston Community Chest Drive, which kicks off Oct. 7 with a luncheon at the YMCA building on East 12th Street. The slogan this year: “He’s not heavy; he’s my brother. Are you carrying your share of the load?” The organizations that will benefit from Community Chest contributions are the Salvation Army, the school milk fund, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Addie Weaver Mission, Care of Infants, Anniston Recreation Program, the teen-age youth center, the YMCA and general relief. Additionally: The congregation of Alexandria Methodist Church will dedicate its new building in services this Sunday. Its previous structure burned down in July 1944; a new one was built and the debt on its construction cost paid off in January 1947.
Oct. 1, 1997, in The Star: A special advertising section in today’s edition commemorates the 75th anniversary of Wakefield’s and its several clothing and accessory stores in northeast Alabama. Brothers John H. and Will W. Wakefield founded the company as a men’s specialty store, doing business from a series of Noble Street locations. It moved into its Quintard location in 1969. Martin’s, a value-oriented family clothing store founded by Martin Wakefield, was established in 1962, and its success paved the way for the opening of six more Martin’s stores in Alabama. Also this date: Anniston would like to buy the Amtrak train station on 4th Street from Norfolk Southern Railway, but the company’s current asking price, $130,000, is beyond what the city thinks would be reasonable for the structure.