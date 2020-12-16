Look Back ... to thanks for Opal cleanup workers, 1995

Dec. 16, 1945, in The Star: The Calhoun County Commission announced yesterday that the Eulaton Road, which extends to the East Bynum gate and cost $31,000 to build, has been completed, and that another project — a 27-mile highway between Anniston and Piedmont — will become a certainty. The county engineer is reported to be obtaining deeds for the right of way along the projected Piedmont route. Also this date: The teen-age “gossip column” of events at the Teen Canteen takes note of the following popular young couples enjoying dance time together recently: Doris Huckaby and Jack Gurley; Joyce Acker and Joe Stewart; Betty Sue Gurley and Harold Hollingsworth; Mary Kathryn Lloyd and Buddy Duncan; and Betty Russell and Ed Bentley. Additionally: The United States was chosen by a vote of many other nations today to become the permanent home of the United Nations. A preparatory commission will meet tomorrow to choose the city in which the world peace agency will be located.
Dec. 16, 1995, in The Star: After driving more than 538 miles on Anniston’s streets and hauling more than 3,600 tons of downed trees to the city’s wood chipper, the unsung city workers who’ve cleaned up after Hurricane Opal received a public and tasty thank-you yesterday. More than 100 workers filed into City Auditorium for a free barbecue lunch sponsored by some local businesses and the Chamber of Commerce. The Anniston High School band played and the mayors of Anniston and Oxford saluted their hard work.