Look Back … to textile mills’ nine percent wage hike, 1947

Nov. 13, 1947, in The Star: Funeral services for Pfc. Ralph Mitchell, of 900 Ware Ave., who was killed in Aachen, Germany, Nov. 18, 1944, will be held Nov. 16 at West Anniston Baptist Church with burial in Edgemont Cemetery. The body of the 19-year-old soldier arrived from overseas at 10 this morning and was taken to Colonial Chapel. Pfc. Mitchell is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mitchell; six brothers, Tom Jr., Roy, Hursell, John, Herman and Jerre, and a sister, Annie Ruth. Pfc. Mitchell was born in Anniston, attended Mechanicsville School and entered service at Fort McClellan on July 17, 1943. Also this date: A general nine percent increase in textile wage scales has been accepted by most mills in Calhoun County as necessary to bring total earnings of workers in line with those in other states, and notices to this effect are already being posted by mill managers. At Coosa-Thatcher Company in Piedmont, the nine percent boost lifts the weekly payroll from $41,000 to $45,000, affecting 1,050 workers. Profile Mills, Anniston Cordage and Anniston Manufacturing Company are all expected to raise wages by nine percent.
Nov. 13, 1997, in The Star: One by one, Jacksonville State University fraternities and other student group houses are moving out of Jacksonville neighborhoods and onto JSU property. It’s a move that has everyone happy, from frat brothers to longtime Jacksonville residents tired of the noise and parties. Jacksonville police Chief Tommy Thompson is particularly elated, figuring the move should reduce some of the long-standing tensions regarding noisy student parties. Making the move possible are three new fraternity houses — for Kappa Alpha, Delta Chi and Sigma Phi Epsilon — built in the past couple of years in the Paul E. Carpenter Village development on the west side of JSU. A fourth house will be built next year and six more during later years.