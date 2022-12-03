Look Back ... to tens of thousands at the parade, 1947

Dec. 3, 1947, in The Star: Gov. “Big Jim” Folsom will visit Oxford tomorrow afternoon as part of his statewide speaking campaign to persuade residents to oppose a ballot amendment that would allow state legislators themselves to convene themselves into special session. At present only the governor is allowed that duty. Also this date: More than 50,000 people jammed the business district in Anniston last night to see the colorful parade put on by the Anniston Chamber of Commerce to formally open the Christmas shopping season. The crowd which began forming as dusk gathered over the gaily decorated business area witnessed the largest and best executed parade ever held here. Five high school bands played and giant inflated balloons glided along the route, which basically formed a loop going south along several blocks of Noble and north along several blocks of Quintard.
Dec. 3, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston City Council announced at a Nov. 10 meeting that it would vacate the 4.7-acre Tyler Park, a playground-and-tennis area lying in a little valley between RMC and Johnston Elementary School. The thought was that hardly anyone was using it, but in the meantime all those “hardly anyones” are getting in touch with elected officials to tell them they believe the park is worth saving. Some say the courts there are better and handier than the ones in Golden Springs, and that they’re in a more secure location. There’s been talk of RMC buying the Tyler Park property (which many years ago contained a swimming pool), but the park must lie vacant for a year before the city can sell it.