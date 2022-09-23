Look Back ... to telephone growth in Anniston, 1947

Sept. 23, 1947, in The Star: Growth in Anniston in recent years is forcing the local office of the Southern Bell Telephone Company to add a third story to its present building on Noble Street. Additional equipment for both local and long-distance switchboards will be housed in the additional 4,800 square feet of floor space. Expansion work will begin in January next year. After it’s completed the expansion will enable the telephone company to meet all demands for operator-assisted telephone service in Anniston. However, the expansion does not contemplate installation of dial telephone service until 1950, when a further enlargement of the plant will be necessary. The local office employs 124 operators to bring service to 7,900 phones in the Anniston district. [The Anniston area, including Jacksonville, would not in fact get dial telephone service until April 1954. It was a big deal when it happened.] Also this date: A four-room addition to Alexandria Elementary School will be finished and ready for use in a few days, said Calhoun County schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton. A four-room addition to Oxford High School is under construction.
Sept. 23, 1997, in The Star: Yay, us: According to this week’s edition of Time magazine, The Anniston Star is one of the “Best Papers You’ve Never Heard Of,” stating that The Star develops reporters who make reputations elsewhere. Commenting on the honor, Editor and Publisher H. Brandt Ayers said, “Striving for excellence is a tradition here, three generations old. We could make more money by putting out a weak newspaper, but that would shortchange the people of Anniston and our region — anyway, who wants to be remembered just for making money?” Also this date: Speaking of rankings, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has released a list of the top-selling hard liquors sold in state package stores from June 1996 to June 1997. Ranked from No. 6 to No. 1, the top sellers were Jack Daniel’s Black Label whiskey, Jim Beam bourbon, Smirnoff vodka, Aristocrat vodka, Canadian Mist whiskey and at No. 1, Seagram Extra Dry gin.