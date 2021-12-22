Look Back ... to 'Teen Canteen' celebrating Christmas, 1946

Dec. 22, 1946, in The Star: Members of the Anniston Teen Canteen will celebrate the third Christmas season since the opening of their youth center with a Christmas Eve dance Tuesday night from eight until midnight. Jimmy Simpson’s 15-piece orchestra will furnish the music for dancers at the canteen, which has been brightly decorated with the usual ornaments of the season. Probably the most popular spot in the canteen is the dance floor, although the pool table might try to claim the distinction. Dance styles from jitter-bugging to slow dancing are popular with many. Indeed, the canteen as a whole is becoming more than ever a community gathering place for Calhoun County youth; students and graduates from Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville and Alexandria dance and play ping-pong, cards and pool together in a friendly atmosphere. Also this date: In news from Jacksonville, J. L. Townley has announced that he’ll convert the building now occupied by King Hardware Co. into a modern, fireproof theater building. The present owners of The Princess Theater in Jacksonville will probably occupy it when it’s finished, Townley said.
Dec. 22, 1996, in The Star: Taylor’s Upholstery at 26 West 11th Street sustained significant fire damage to the west section of its building, damaging the walls and ceiling and burning furniture in a blaze that broke out yesterday morning. It’s thought that the fire started when an electric heater automatically came on due to the temperature of the room, causing ignition of a chair that had been placed too close to the device. Also this date: The recent passing of “Conor,” a sprawling, goofy, widely known chocolate Labrador, at the age of 13, is noted in today’s Features section in a memorial essay written by his human, former Anniston resident and Anniston Star metro editor Mike Gordon. Conor was fond of escaping from whatever confines one placed him in, and then making friends with whomever happened to find him, be they Anniston neighborhood children, Anniston public safety employees, et al.