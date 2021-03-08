Look Back ... to teaching conditions in Anniston, 1996

March 8, 1946, in The Star: The Rev. Roy Fincher, former minister of the Merrimac Baptist Church in Huntsville, will assume his duties as pastor of West Anniston Baptist Church and conduct the morning service here day after tomorrow. A graduate of Howard College and Southwestern Seminary, Rev. Fincher comes to Anniston with a fine record of service in Huntsville. Also this date: Speaking in his native Butler County, Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Joe Poole today opened his campaign for governor by calling for a “practical” solution to the liquor question. He promised, if elected, to abolish licensees and restrict the sale to state stores.
March 8, 1996, in The Star: A frank and candid description of working conditions for Anniston teachers emerged from a meeting of about 100 of them last night at Anniston Middle School. They told three school board members at the meeting that discipline and security in the schools are bad, schools are in poor physical condition, money isn’t being spent where it’s needed and, most of all, that they’re angry at Superintendent Paul Goodwin for blaming them on matters they cannot control. In fact, according to several accounts, Goodwin told teachers they should be held criminally liable if their students don’t perform well on the state’s new Stanford Achievement Test this spring. Teachers basically feel as if the central office refuses to have their back in just about any sort of professional difficulty, particularly student discipline and security. Finally, to add injury to insult, the teachers came out of their nighttime meeting to discover their cars had been vandalized and broken into in the darkness of the middle school parking lot.