Look Back ... to teachers of the year in Anniston, 1998

Jan. 28, 1948, in The Star: Final plans are being made for the 38th annual meeting of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce, which will be held in the dining hall of Jacksonville State Teachers College on Jan. 30. Guest speaker at the evening affair will be Carl B. Fritsche, vice president of Reichhold Chemical Company, speaking on “The Marshall Plan for International Recovery.” New officers and directors will be installed at that time.
Jan. 28, 1998, in The Star: Anniston High School English teacher Laura Phillips and Norwood Elementary School first-grade teacher Betty Deason were named yesterday as Anniston public schools’ Teachers of the Year. They will represent Anniston in a district Teacher of the Year selection process. Also this date: A drive-by shooting on Rocky Hollow Road two nights ago caused no injuries but has left some in the neighborhood afraid to venture into the front yards, take out the trash or sit in their living rooms. Around 7:30 p.m. someone pumped about eight shots from a pistol into a house in the 1900 block of Rocky Hollow, according to Anniston police. Officials can offer no suspects or motive.