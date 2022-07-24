Look Back ... to teachers learning about the internet, 1997

July 24, 1947, in The Star: The U.S. Weather Bureau is now officially functioning at Anniston Municipal Airport, having combined the services of the Eastaboga station and the one on Quintard Avenue [at 8th Street] into one office under the direction of P. M. Hannum, meteorologist. He and his four assistances will be able to give 24-hour-a-day service. Anyone who needs to know weather for industrial, agricultural or personal purposes may call phone 770.
July 24, 1997, in The Star: When Anniston schools open for a new year in late August, the most prominent change will be found at the elementary level, where every classroom will have internet access. That means this summer, every Anniston elementary school teacher must learn some basic lessons about computers to enrich their classroom instruction. Each week for five weeks. a new group will convene for what city schools’ technical consultant Matt Akin calls “almost a semester graduate course in technology.” In one recent lesson, he demonstrated how teachers can design lessons with internet links built in. Also this date: Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham said he will ask the Army by Sept. 1 to let the city annex the developed portion of Fort McClellan — some 8,000 acres — a move that has angered area officials not connected with the city of Anniston. Stedham explains that far from being a simple territory grab, annexation would solve a problem for the incoming new Fort McClellan Development Commission. According to the Pentagon, the commission will need to have the ability to tax, zone and issue bonds. If the land becomes part of the city, then the city can do those things upon request, in addition to providing police and fire protection.