Look Back ... to teachers chasing computers, 1996

May 28, 1946, in The Star: Graduation exercises for 49 seniors at Piedmont High School were held last night with Dr. T. E. Van Sant, chairman of the school board, awarding the diplomas to the class. Three students earned valedictory honors: Frances Mere McAbee, David Stewart and Kennedy Harris. Also this date: GIs of Fort McClellan enjoyed the second of the season’s big Sunday picnics at Crystal Springs, conducted by the Salvation Army - USO Club and sponsored each week by one of Anniston’s civic clubs, in this instance, the Anniston Civitan Club. Its members provided the food for a crowd of nearly 600 servicemen who enjoyed swimming, too. Hot dogs, baked beans, sweet rolls, ice cream and gallons of hot coffee made up the bill of fare.
May 28, 1996, in The Star: Heavy rain yesterday and today was a mixed blessing as it quenched the thirsty earth but soaked some Memorial Day celebrations in the process. More than 2 and a half inches fell overnight and there was no sign of letting up this morning. Also this date: Anniston High School teachers Ponya Rice and Rosemary Cooley made a special trip to the Alabama Supreme Court Library in Montgomery recently, but not for the purpose of checking out books. The teachers had heard that the library had some computers available for the asking, so they asked. And they got some, acquiring several of the devices and two printers. Students Clay Bass, Rodreke Carr, Jevaris Johnson, Will Mulendore and Michael Samuels were students who helped the teachers unload the courthouse treasures when they returned from the state capital.