Look Back ... to Tape-Craft expansion, 1997

April 9, 1947, in The Star: A 75-man Electronic Warfare Naval Reserve Unit has been assured for Anniston, the city Chamber of Commerce announced today. The unit will be furnished with complete electronic warfare and radio equipment for training use. All interested ex-Navy men have been invited to meet on April 14 when a Naval Reserve spokesman will explain details of the organization.
April 9, 1997, in The Star: Officials with Tape-Craft Corp were set to break ground this morning on a $3 million manufacturing and distribution center that’s expected to lead to the creation of 85 new jobs in Calhoun County toward the end of the year. Tape-Craft President Jim McClellan said this is the first of a possible three-phase expansion. Tape-Craft is owned by the YKK Corp. of America, which is based in Marietta, Ga. Its parent company, based in Japan, bought Tape-Craft from McClellan and his two partners in July 1996. Tape-Craft’s new building will be on 50 acres in a new 380-acre industrial park west of Anniston Municipal Airport, where Tape-Craft will be the park’s first tenant.