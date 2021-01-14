Look Back ... to talk about a bypass, 1996

Jan. 14, 1946, in The Star: A letter to the editor from French Wright, a resident of the neighborhood were city officials would like to build a public swimming pool — and in fact have begun initial excavation — lays out his objections and suggestions regarding the matter. He observes that Keith Avenue in that section doesn’t extend beyond Ninth Street, and the ambulance entrance for the hospital would be very close to the pool, meaning that traffic congestion for pool parking, as well as hazards for those on foot and bicycles, are a genuine potential problem. Also, he writes, “The present proposed pool where started is on the side of a steep hill which makes it undesirable, both for looks and usability.” It’s Mr. Wright’s contention also that the city now owns plenty of property in this section, so surely there’s a better place to locate a pool than the spot designated in current plans.
Jan. 14, 1996, in The Star: Residents will have their last chance later this week to comment on the first part of the proposed Eastern Bypass, a highway that would connect the Golden Springs exit of I-20 to Alabama 21 way on the north side of Anniston. At a 2-hour meeting sponsored by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the issue will be whether the state should widen Golden Springs Road to four lanes from the interstate north to Choccolocco Road, thus creating a “south end” of the bypass. If the proposal is approved, the government will buy the land and begin construction by 1998. The entire bypass is scheduled to be finished in 2003.