Look Back ... to T. Flint Gray's resignation from city duties, 1945

Dec. 27, 1945, in The Star: Associate City Commissioner T. Flint Gray resigned his post at yesterday’s commission meeting on account of new responsibilities he’s taking on in the private sector. Taking effect Jan. 1, Mr. Gray’s resignation is brought on by the press of duties with the Brown-Service Funeral Homes Company starting on that date. He will be supervisor for the funeral homes in Anniston, Heflin, Piedmont and Talladega. Anniston Commission Chairman J. F. King and Associate Commissioner S. F. Street chose Arthur Lee to fill Mr. Gray’s unexpired term. Also this date: A contract for more than $3,600 was let to Pitts Douglas & Co. yesterday by the Anniston City Commission for an extension of the city’s sewerage system in southern and eastern sections and on West Fourth Street. In other business the commission approved a contract with a demolition company to take down the main building on the Alabama Military Institute property and remove the debris. Additionally: The Anniston City Commission has approved plans for a combined dental and medical clinic to be built on East 12th Street at a location just behind the old St. Luke’s Hospital. Dr. Frank Weaver Sr. and Dr. Frank Weaver Jr. are having the facility built to house the father’s medical practice and the son’s dental practice. The father expects his other son, Emmett Boozer Weaver, to join them at the new clinic when he completes his medical training. Emmett is now in the Navy.
Dec. 27, 1995, in The Star: Railroad track crossings at Old Choccolocco Road, Talladega County Road 456 in Eastaboga and Pinson Road in Wellborn have all received flashing lights, bells and gates during the last 30 days as part of an ongoing effort to reduce collisions between vehicles and trains. Also this date: The mayor of Oxford will begin receiving a $48,000 salary in October 1996, a raise from his current $40,000. The Oxford City Council approved the raise in a meeting yesterday.