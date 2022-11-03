Look Back ... to swift success for Designer Checks, 1997

Nov. 3, 1947, in The Star: A firearms accident has claimed the life of a Calhoun County boy. Glendon Ray McDaniel, age 4, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. B. McDaniel of Wellington Rt. 1, died instantly when a shotgun being handled by a young family member was accidentally discharged. His six-year-old sister was wounded. According to a report from Coroner Bowie Jones, the children climbed up and got the gun while their father was in the same room sleeping and Mrs. McDaniel was outside the house. Also this date: The following class officers were recently elected during a meeting of the senior class at Calhoun County High School in Oxford: Bob Phillips, president; Bettye Hosey, vice president; Judy Thrasher, secretary; and Dan Walker, treasurer.
Nov. 3, 1997, in The Star: Designer Checks is an Anniston business that’s gotten big in a hurry, and now that growth is getting noticed. The company placed No. 172 on Inc. magazine’s 16th annual list of the 500 fastest-growing small companies in the U.S. During the last five years it’s grown from making $2.5 million in annual sales to $34.6 million. Steve Jensen is the president of Designer Checks, which does business out of a renovated building at At Adelaide Mills.