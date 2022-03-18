Look Back ... to supporters of the weapons incinerator, 1997

March 18, 1947, in The Star: A charter for Troop No. 12 at Fort McClellan of the Boy Scouts of America was presented last night to Brig. Gen. William E. Brougher, commanding officer, by Gen. Robert E. Noble, president of the Choccolocco Council. Capt. William R. Bond will act as Scoutmaster. Also this date: A $9.25 million state park development program, calling for three new recreational areas and improvements to existing ones, was outlined to the Alabama Legislature’s Interim Committee on Conservation today. Allocations include $3.5 million for an all-new park at Guntersville on TVA land, and $1 million for two new parks for Black residents, one park near Florence and the other near Tuskegee, costing $500,000 each. A request for $825,000 was made for improvements of existing facilities at Cheaha State Park.
March 18, 1997, in The Star: Piedmont city workers yesterday paved the final stretch of that city’s section of the Chief Ladiga Trail. The city will celebrate the trail’s completion on April 5 during an all-day occasion that Mayor George Hendrix hopes will become an annual event. The Piedmont section, 8.9 miles in length, officially opened in September 1996; the section completed yesterday includes a bridge over Nances Creek and brings the trail to within 3.5 miles of Cleburne County. Also this date: Tiring of what they call “negative publicity” about incineration of obsolete chemical weapons, some area residents have formed a new group to serve as a counterbalance to the local anti-incineration crowd. “There are lot of folks who think incineration is the safest and best method. We want their voices to be heard,” said Kenneth Bice, a member of the group, which currently numbers about 30.