Look Back ... to support for Anniston High's SRO program, 1998

May 24, 1948, in The Star: Wednesday morning at her home on Goodwin Avenue in Anniston, Mrs. Glen Andrews will present a group from her kindergarten class in the play “Peter Pan.” The audience will consist of just parents and a few friends. The cast of youngsters includes James Reynolds Jr. as Peter Pan, Mickey Callahan as Captain Hook, Susan Weisendanger as Wendy, Scott Andrews as Smee, William Tyler Deyo Jr. as Nibbs and Sheryl Worsham as Tinkerbell. Also this date: Wilfred Galbraith, veteran local golfer, took the 1948 Anniston Country Club invitational championship yesterday afternoon when he bagged a birdie on the par four 15th hole to drop his nearest rival, a golfer from Cedartown, Ga.
May 24, 1998, in The Star: Three Anniston High School students, Theresa Fail, Durrell Briskey and Keandra Gordon, traveled to Montgomery recently to address the House Ways & Means Committee in an effort to gain state help to continue Anniston’s two-year-old school resource officer (SRO) program. The students traveled with Marc Fomby, the Anniston policeman assigned as the high school’s SRO, and Ponya Rice, teacher of the school’s Street Law course. Program funding for Anniston’s SRO program is scheduled to end at the end of August, but the APD is seeking funding sources to keep it going.