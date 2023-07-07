Look Back ... to summer 'school' in Anniston, 1948

July 7, 1948, in The Star: Ninety-one elementary grade boys and girls are now completing the fourth and final week of Anniston’s enriched summer school session, which was short on academics but long on arts and crafts, field trips and swimming in the Tyler Park pool — convenient to where the school was held at Woodstock. This was the first school of its kind held in Anniston, but probably won’t be the last. Superintendent Rayburn Fisher believes the summer school program is a forerunner of a 12-month school term; he hopes to increase the length of the summer term to six weeks next year. Also this date: With the first group of Girl Scout campers expected at the new Camp Cottaquilla in two days, cleanup and “make ready” chores are being handled by their allies across the aisle: Boy Scouts. A. P. “Cap” Ezell, longtime Scoutmaster of Troop 15, took his charges to Cottaquilla this morning so that they could help the camp committee with the job of last-minute preparations. The boys will be rewarded for their efforts with a swim in the lake and supper on the 100-foot screened porch of the lodge. Additionally: Tempers flared yesterday at the weekly meeting of the Anniston City Commission as arguments were heard for and against an ordinance authorizing the paving of several sections of streets and avenues in northern Anniston. The ordinance passed unanimously anyway. The area affected by the paving is described generally as 29th and 30th streets at McKleroy and Gurnee avenues.
July 7, 1998, in The Star: The six candidates who have offered to succeed Anniston Ward 4 Councilman Hans Gray will be interviewed by the remaining four members of the City Council tonight. The called meeting will be open to the public. The candidates are Cliff Bourg, 63; Susan Long, 46; Ted McLaughlin, 67; Dr. John E. Reaves, 60; James N. Johnston, 54; and Jack Cavender, 63. Gray announced in May his intention to resign from the council and retire from his job as a Wellborn schoolteacher in order to fulfill a longtime dream of living in Gulf Shores. He and his wife bought a home there in December.