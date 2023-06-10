Look Back ... to summer fun in the city, 1948

June 10, 1948, in The Star: The city-sponsored vacation program came into full flower last night and this morning with the first band concert of the season held at Zinn Park, followed by the opening of the pool in Oxanna for classes in swimming, diving and life saving. The music was provided by the city’s junior high school band assembled on the lighted bandstand facing the audience of several hundred people spread comfortably across the grassy slope. A slender crescent moon lighted the sky. It was announced that similar free programs will be held in the park every Wednesday during the season. As for the swimming this morning, around 60 youngsters enjoyed that activity in the clear, cool water. Also this date: According to an ad placed by Anniston Electric Co., 25 East 10th St., clothes washing machines are available to rent for 25 cents per day. “Why pay 35 cents per wash” the ad asks rhetorically, when renting a machine costs less.
June 10, 1998, in The Star: Trustees of Marion Military Institute, a 350-student school in Alabama’s Black Belt, will visit Fort McClellan next week to consider possible sites for relocating the entire institution. Tom Adams, the school’s president, said moving the institute from Perry County could improve its ability to recruit students from urban areas. The move is only being considered — there’s not any other compelling reason for the school to relocate — but already the potential for that to happen is alarming Perry County leaders who know the school as a major economic force. Also this date: President Clinton signed into law yesterday the $216 billion highway bill that includes the money to build Anniston’s eastern bypass which will connect I-20 to Fort McClellan. The bill had been approved by Congress May 22.