Look Back ... to successful vaccine against polio in monkeys, 1947

June 23, 1947, in The Star: Three Johns Hopkins scientists reported today that they have successfully vaccinated monkeys against infantile paralysis. It is the first time in the fight against polio that researchers have achieved what they describe as "solid immunity." The time when you can have your family doctor give your children "shots" against polio still seems far off. However, three doctors at the Hopkins Poliomyelitis Research Center in Baltimore, Md., may have brought it a step nearer. They used an "active" polio virus to immunize the monkeys, injecting it into the animals' muscles.
June 23, 1997, in The Star: After playing so many tournaments together without experiencing the thrill of victory, Hank Whitworth and Mike Zinn figure they deserved this one. The longtime partners put together a second straight 6-under-par 64 at Anniston Municipal Golf Course yesterday to win the Calhoun County Four-Ball Championship.