Look Back ... to success in a library program 1997

Dec. 27, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 27, 1997, in The Star: Anniston librarians this past spring rolled out the red carpet for the city’s nearly 2,000 elementary school children, ushering them on tours of the public library and issuing them free library cards. Library officials now report a happy result — more than half those kids have their own library cards and the number of books checked out of the children’s room at the library rose more than 25 percent. The idea has been proposed by the city school board and funded with $5,000 from the Anniston City Council.