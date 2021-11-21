Look Back ... to substandard grade reports, 1996

Nov. 21, 1946, in The Star: A new building for the Model Laundry company in Anniston will be constructed at the corner of 5th and Noble streets at a cost of around $20,000, with owners Lowry Mallory and Roger Mallory expecting the new structure to be open for business by March. The new location will boast all new equipment and be completely fireproof. Model Laundry currently does business at 800 Noble Street, but not in a building that belongs to the company. Another new project announced yesterday is to be a $40,000 cotton clothing factory in Piedmont, which will be constructed by the Piedmont Development Company, Inc., and then leased to the Lawtex Corporation of Dalton, Ga., to manufacture work clothing and women’s and girls’ dresses. Both of the projects in Anniston and Piedmont have been approved by the Civilian Production Administration.
Nov. 21, 1996, in The Star: School officials gave Anniston parents and students a chance to improve academic grades following the shock of the potential result of implementing a “no-pass, no-play” rule — but it didn’t do much good. After a six-week delay amid complaints that keeping poor-performing Anniston High School students out of extracurricular activity would gut the football team, a six-week delay in consequences was allowed. Didn’t help. In the first grading period, 527 students had at least one D; in the second grading period, at least 500 of the 843 students at Anniston High School got at least one grade on their report cards below a C. At this stage in the school year, it appears that a ban on extracurriculars will prevent a basketball team from taking the floor. “I’m not sure if we’ll have one or not,” said basketball coach Brenard Howard. “I know we won’t have a junior varsity team.” Meanwhile, in an effort to create an atmosphere of serious decorum, officials at the middle school and the high school are now prohibiting the boys’ practice of “slacking,” or wearing pants very low down on the hips.