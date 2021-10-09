Look Back ... to students' protest over rule, 1996

Oct. 9, 1946, in The Star: Calhoun County’s jail, under the jurisdiction of Sheriff W. L. Borders, is one of the best kept jails in Alabama, according to a report from the state prison inspector, who recently paid a visit to the lockup. The inspector found the jail administration excellent, the building modern and in a good state of repair, cells clean and the equipment adequate. Medical service is available when called and food is good, with no complaints being made against it by prisoners. Cleanliness and sanitation were described as perfect, with jail clothing and linens being laundered once a week. The jailer is E. C. Millican. Also this date: Raymond P. Wheeler of Anniston yesterday was unanimously elected governor of the Alabama District of Kiwanis International at a session of the civic club convening in Montgomery. Julius P. Hagerty, also of Anniston, was chosen secretary-treasurer of the district. Additionally: Twenty-six men in total work in the Anniston Fire Department, and yesterday 22 attended a departmental meeting where Anniston's new mayor, E. D. Banks, declared his support for the department and for the equipment it needs to do its job.
Oct. 9, 1996, in The Star: About 15 of 41 Anniston High School football players expect to be cut from the team on account of poor grades that will be penalized under the Board of Education’s no-pass no-play rule. Some in the student body are so riled up by this development that yesterday at noon around 60 students walked out of class for 45 minutes in protest. Principal James Parker and Superintendent Dr. Paul Goodwin insist that a strict enforcement of the rule is one of the best ways to persuade students to buckle down and do the work that will lift their grades; the men see classroom time and the school’s collective grade-point average as directly proportional. The rule that’s being enforced states that to participate in sports, chorus or other extracurricular events, students have to maintain a minimum average of 70 in every class for every reporting period. Also this date: With a new sales tax enacted and $20 million in savings in the bank, the city of Oxford figures it can afford to pledge $4 million toward construction of a new middle school. This pledge does create a $3.3 million deficit in the $11.3 million budget the Oxford City Council passed yesterday, but finance director Alton Craft said the projected deficit next year isn’t a true shortfall — the city has enough money to continue operating without cutting back on anything. Nonetheless, because the $4 million for the school won’t come out of projected sales tax revenue, but out of savings, Oxford by law has to record it as “a deficit.”