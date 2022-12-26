Look Back ... to students leading service at Parker Memorial, 1947

Dec. 26, 1947, in The Star: “Student Night” will be observed at Parker Memorial Baptist Church at 7:30 Sunday evening, taking the place of the regular night service by the Rev. B. Locke Davis, pastor. The special service program will be presented by college students who are home for the holidays. The main address will be made by Miss Margaret Newman of Howard College, while a special musical number will be presented by a trio composed of Eugene Holley, Miss Dorothy Davis and T. W. Collier.
Dec. 26, 1997, in The Star: Just opened last week, the movie Titanic is playing on two screens at the Carmike Cinema 6. Also this date: Family and friends recently held a 100th birthday party for Kate Rhodes O’Kelley, who was born in White Plains in 1897 and has lived in Alabama all her life. She and her husband, Gober, brought up four children, Clyde, Wynelle, Horace and Mary Frances.