Look Back ... to straight losses for Anniston Rams, 1946

April 22, 1946, in The Star: The Gadsden Pilots went wild yesterday afternoon at Johnston Field, rapping out 17 hits to smear Anniston 11-1 in their third encounter. The victory, third out of three games to start the new season, gives Gadsden top spot in the league and puts our Rams in the cellar spot. Also this date: Anniston turned out in its best spring finery yesterday to celebrate the age-old feast of Easter. The weather was perfect all day, and if the recent tornado had resulted in a shortage of flowers in the city’s gardens, those on the Easter bonnets made up for it. The city was filled all day with Fort McClellan soldiers, and USO Clubs were putting on special programs, serving refreshments and directing the men to the church of their choice to help make them feel more at home on Easter.
April 22, 1996, in The Star: Guitarist William Owsley, an Anniston native who recently toured with Amy Grant, is scheduled to sing a duet with country sensation Shania Twain on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” tonight. Owsley is then scheduled to repeat the performance on the upcoming national telecast of the Academy of Country Music awards show. Owsley will be singing harmony on “No One Needs to Know,” Twain’s next single release.