Look Back ... to storms 50 years apart, 1947 and 1997

Nov. 2, 1947, in The Star: The concert series being sponsored by the Knox Music Club which will bring a number of brilliant musical personalities to Anniston this season opens later this week with a concert by the famous pianist Eugene Istomin at the auditorium of Anniston High School. Also this date: Winds which reached a velocity of 60 mph struck Anniston late yesterday, breaking store windows, blowing trees down in several sections of town, and disrupting the supply of electric power in some areas for almost an hour.
Nov. 2, 1997, in The Star: A storm that hit the area around 3 p.m. yesterday whipped winds up to about 15 mph and dumped a half-inch of rain and pea-sized hail onto the area. The severe weather also knocked out power to about 3,500 Alabama Power customers in Calhoun and Cleburne counties. Also this date: Anniston city officials are getting ready to launch what the hope will be one of the biggest planned developments in decades by selling 120 acres in the Randolph Park area. The land would be used for a combination of homes and a shopping center. The city won’t do the project itself, but will try to persuade developers to compete to offer the best plan at the best price.