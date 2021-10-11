Look Back … to still no beef, but plenty of cheese and fish, 1946.

Oct. 11, 1946, in The Star: Creamery butter soared to the almost prohibitive price of $1 per pound in Anniston this week, and even at that price it’s not always available, we learn in a regular report of foods and staples that housewives can and cannot get around here. They have to be content these days with chicken, fish and cheese instead of roasts and steaks as in the good old days. Indeed, cheese, fish and other seafoods are easily found. Condensed milk, used to supplement dwindling sugar supplies, was apparently non-existent in Anniston, and sugar itself is available only to those with ration stamps. Toilet tissue could not be found and paper napkins and towels were hard to obtain.
Oct. 11, 1996, in The Star: Paperwork is being processed to transfer ownership of Anniston’s Oldsmobile-Buick dealership from Pete Morgan to Doug Cooper of Cooper Chevrolet; the formal ownership change could take place around Nov. 1. Morgan has sold the Olds-Buick lineup for 16 years, but said the transfer was urged by General Motors, which is trying to restructure its dealership under a new marketing strategy. Morgan’s businesses will continue to sell and service Nissan, Mazda, Jeep-Eagle and Chrysler-Plymouth.